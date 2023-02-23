Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

GRPH opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Graphite Bio has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Graphite Bio by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 111,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 72,573 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Graphite Bio by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,712,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 4,129,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

