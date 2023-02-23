Insider Buying: IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Acquires 11,800 Shares of Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Rating) insider Max Royde purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £25,016 ($30,125.24).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Max Royde purchased 35,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £74,200 ($89,354.53).

On Friday, February 3rd, Max Royde purchased 12,500 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £25,625 ($30,858.62).

IQGeo Group Stock Performance

Shares of IQG stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.31 million, a P/E ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 201.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 175.39. IQGeo Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 109 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 217.72 ($2.62).

About IQGeo Group

IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that plans, designs, and supports network lifecycle through construction and maintenance operations; IQGeo Workflow Manager software, which helps to control telecom and utility construction and maintenance activities; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces multiple telecom construction route options for connecting commercial or residential premises.

