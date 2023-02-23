Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) Insider Acquires £20,335 in Stock

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mills acquired 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £20,335 ($24,488.20).
Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 17th, Christopher Mills bought 17,000 shares of Bigblu Broadband stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £7,650 ($9,212.43).
Bigblu Broadband Trading Up 6.9 %
BBB opened at GBX 53.44 ($0.64) on Thursday. Bigblu Broadband plc has a 12 month low of GBX 36.10 ($0.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 78.80 ($0.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.62.
Bigblu Broadband Company Profile
Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in Australia and the Nordics. It offers fixed wireless broadband services; and a range of services to customers, including hardware supply, installation, pre- and post-sale support, and billings and collections.
