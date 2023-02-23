Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,043 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 198.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 169,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Alamo Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:ALG opened at $160.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.39. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.40%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Further Reading

