TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TopBuild by 8.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in TopBuild by 462.1% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after buying an additional 990,537 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in TopBuild by 6.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $3,622,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $198.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $232.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TopBuild Company Profile

BLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.11.

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading

