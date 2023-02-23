Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,871 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.31. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PTEN. Raymond James began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Featured Stories

