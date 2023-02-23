Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 746 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $121.10 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $140.94. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.30.
Simon Property Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.
