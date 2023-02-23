Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,336,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,894,000 after buying an additional 36,563 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,586,000 after purchasing an additional 388,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,130,000 after purchasing an additional 239,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,639,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,429,000 after purchasing an additional 61,466 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $91.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.89. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

