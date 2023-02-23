Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,686 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

NYSE NNI opened at $94.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 58.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day moving average of $89.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Nelnet’s payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

