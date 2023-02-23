Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,775 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Barrett Business Services worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of BBSI opened at $97.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.68.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

