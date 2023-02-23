Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,813 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,148,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,857,000 after purchasing an additional 88,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,908,000 after acquiring an additional 513,794 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,502.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,457,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,423,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $34.20 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $41.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

