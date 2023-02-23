Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $10.72 Million Stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,088,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,999 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 3.16% of Pivotal Investment Co. III worth $10,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. III during the third quarter worth $188,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 116.8% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 42,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 22,705 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. III during the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. III during the first quarter worth $405,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pivotal Investment Co. III alerts:

Pivotal Investment Co. III Stock Performance

PICC stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Pivotal Investment Co. III Company Profile

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.