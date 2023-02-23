Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 340,258 Shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,258 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 3.15% of Kismet Acquisition Three worth $11,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three by 58.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three by 28.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,635,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after acquiring an additional 360,419 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIII opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

