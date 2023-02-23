Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Graco were worth $12,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Graco by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Graco by 1,481.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average of $67.08. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.