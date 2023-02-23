Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 95 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,866,000 after purchasing an additional 755,849 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 892,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,298,000 after purchasing an additional 645,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,539,000 after purchasing an additional 611,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $180.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.74 and a 200-day moving average of $166.68. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $188.23.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,633,960. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

