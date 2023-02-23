Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,551 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,811 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $11,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1,042.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

