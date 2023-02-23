Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $11.12 Million Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,566 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 136,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after buying an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 23,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 205,093 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

ICLN opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.