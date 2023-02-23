Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $11,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,271,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,679,000 after acquiring an additional 54,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Valmont Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 413,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

NYSE:VMI opened at $318.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.40. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.67 and a 52-week high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

