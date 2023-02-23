Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,194 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,828,000 after acquiring an additional 101,736 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $198.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.04.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.