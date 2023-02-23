Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $10,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXON. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 20.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 38,398 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $335,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 15.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total transaction of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,861,935.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,168.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total value of $13,282,369.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,861,935.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,128 shares of company stock valued at $66,165,548. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $193.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.18. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 133.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

