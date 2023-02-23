Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439,511 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 3.20% of New Vista Acquisition worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,291,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 10.3% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,074,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 15.5% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 72,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 4.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 49.4% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 196,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 64,918 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Vista Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NVSA opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

About New Vista Acquisition

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

