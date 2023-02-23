Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689,841 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition were worth $11,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLUA. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 67,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 243,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 164.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 445,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 277,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueRiver Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLUA opened at $10.11 on Thursday. BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

About BlueRiver Acquisition

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

