Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 105,880 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,880 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,194,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,769 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.