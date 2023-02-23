Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $10,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $121.59 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $125.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.81%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$162.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

