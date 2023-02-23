Eric J. Cremers Sells 2,007 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCHGet Rating) CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $94,369.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,268,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PCH. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $129,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 27.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,815,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,578,000 after buying an additional 831,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 835.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after buying an additional 616,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,044,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,238,000 after buying an additional 558,321 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

