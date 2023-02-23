Eric J. Cremers Sells 2,007 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $94,369.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,268,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on PCH. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $129,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 27.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,815,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,578,000 after buying an additional 831,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 835.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after buying an additional 616,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,044,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,238,000 after buying an additional 558,321 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Articles

