Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.5% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of O opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.81. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2545 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 278.50%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

