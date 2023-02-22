Shell Asset Management Co. Has $581,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nordson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Nordson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $211.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $683.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.46 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 24.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

