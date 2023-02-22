Axa S.A. Sells 17,922 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,922 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $23,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 90,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2545 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.