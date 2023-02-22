Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 384 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $215.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $262.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.68.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $330,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,157. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

