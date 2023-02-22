Renaissance Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,122,666 shares of company stock worth $762,689,214 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $147.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.35. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $397.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.14%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

