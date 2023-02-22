MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,280 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,781,000 after acquiring an additional 109,280 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,717,000 after acquiring an additional 617,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,075,000 after buying an additional 4,423,551 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 2.1 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

