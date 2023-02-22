Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HP shares. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HP opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

