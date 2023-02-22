Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 840 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in ResMed were worth $15,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $1,273,243.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,022,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,157. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $215.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.68. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $262.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.17.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

