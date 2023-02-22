Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nordson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,358,000 after acquiring an additional 135,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.80.

In other Nordson news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $211.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.46 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

