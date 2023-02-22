1,050 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 65.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Public Storage by 75.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

NYSE:PSA opened at $298.90 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

