Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 610 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Lennar by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Lennar by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average is $86.77. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $109.28.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.53.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

