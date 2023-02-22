Axa S.A. Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 432,996 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 74,889 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $16,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

