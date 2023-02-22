Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in Zscaler by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,566,000 after acquiring an additional 399,000 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $47,685,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,580,000 after buying an additional 271,360 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $35,211,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Down 3.4 %

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $127.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.72 and a 200-day moving average of $141.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 0.89. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $265.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.