Aviva PLC Has $12.35 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 70.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $83.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.19%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

