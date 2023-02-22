Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

NYSE:CHD opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

