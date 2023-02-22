Shell Asset Management Co. Has $586,000 Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Block were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Block during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,699,339.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,699,339.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.36, a P/E/G ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 2.33. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Block from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Block from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.97.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

