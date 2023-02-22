Renaissance Group LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,847,000 after purchasing an additional 366,879 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1,959.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,801 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 106,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $272.79 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.67 and a 200-day moving average of $294.68.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.20.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

