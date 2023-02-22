Renaissance Group LLC Has $252,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,018 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $350.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.78 and its 200 day moving average is $346.22.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

