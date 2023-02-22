Renaissance Group LLC Sells 152 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,901.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 701 shares of company stock valued at $173,662. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 3.5 %

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

NYSE:LH opened at $247.32 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $281.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.57 and a 200-day moving average of $234.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

