Axa S.A. Increases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.11% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $20,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 47,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of LH opened at $247.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $281.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 701 shares of company stock valued at $173,662. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

