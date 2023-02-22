Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 54,141 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,141 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after buying an additional 1,192,696 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,376,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,649,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,457,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,447,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.25.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

