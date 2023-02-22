Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $35.43 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $35,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 473.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,697,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Shares of MLM opened at $359.70 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $406.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

