Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 112,198 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.08% of Rogers Communications worth $16,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 162,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 139,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 22.3% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 241.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RCI stock opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.53. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.24.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.368 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCI. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.