Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,857 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,170,000 after purchasing an additional 242,804 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,145,000 after purchasing an additional 223,648 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,952,000 after purchasing an additional 143,285 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 4.0 %

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $481.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.54. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $649,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,017,162.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $793,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,974,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,605 shares of company stock worth $60,475,175. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

