Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Generac by 552.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Generac Trading Down 8.7 %
Shares of Generac stock opened at $115.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.01. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $329.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Generac
In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Generac Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generac (GNRC)
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide
- What is the Dividend Capture Strategy? How to Use it
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Whose Price Action Is Beating The Market
- Could Arbe Robotics 4D Radar Lead to Fully Autonomous Driving?
Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.